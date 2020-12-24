Thursday, December 24th | 9 Tevet 5781

December 24, 2020 10:36 am
Israel World Leader in Vaccines Administered Per Capita

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A nurse is seen at the Maccabi Healthcare Services COVID-19 vaccine complex in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 13, 2020. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – Israel is the world leader in the number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses per 100 people, according to findings from the Our World in Data research institute.

As of Dec. 22, according to the study, 8.3 Israelis out of every 1,000 have received the first dose of the vaccine. As of Wednesday, 140,000 people, or 1.5 percent of Israel’s population, had been inoculated. Of those who received the vaccination, 65,000 were inoculated on Wednesday. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, administered 21 days apart, to be effective.

In second place behind Israel is the United Kingdom, which by Dec. 21 had administered 0.74 doses of the vaccine per 100 people. In other words, 7.4 Britons out of every 1,000 have been inoculated.

Due to its tiny population, Israel is expected to continue to remain at the top of the list.

