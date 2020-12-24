Netanyahu Thanks Craft for ‘Powerful’ Defense of Israel at UN

Thursday, December 24th | 9 Tevet 5781

December 24, 2020 11:14 am
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Ambassador to UN Kelly Craft meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, Israel, Dec. 24, 2020: Photo: Craft’s official Twitter account.

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft met in Jerusalem on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu thanked Craft — who is set to be replaced by Linda Thomas-Greenfield after US President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month — for the “strong position that you have held in the United Nations representing the powerful position and consistent position that President [Donald] Trump has had defending the truth and defending the State of Israel.”

“President Trump and his team have done wonders to dispel so many of the myths and slanders against the Jewish people and the Jewish state and we are eternally grateful for that,” the Israeli leader added. “We think there are great opportunities. You must be seeing that, as does [Israeli] Ambassador [Gilad] Erdan at the United Nations. You can see the Arab countries, some have already come forward, others are coming forward. You see this great change in this circle of peace, real peace, peace for peace and peace through strength that is being realized with this continual American assistance. I think we should continue that policy and we’re going to see many, many more countries, a lot more than people expect and perhaps a lot sooner than people expect.”

Erdan also attended the meeting. He told Craft, “You were instrumental in triggering the snapback mechanism against Iran to ensure that critical sanctions remain in place. You truly understand that a nuclear Iran is an existential threat, not only to Israel but to the entire world.”

Craft later tweeted, “Honor to meet with PM  @netanyahu, whose leadership of Israel has opened possibilities for peace & prosperity. The Abraham Accords are a historic breakthrough, and the US hopes Israel’s newly established relationships for UAE, Bahrain, Sudan & Morocco are just the beginning.”

While in the Jewish state, Craft sat down with a number of other top Israeli officials, including President Reuven Rivlin, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Mossad Director Yossi Cohen.

