Simon Cowell to Be New Judge on ‘The X Factor Israel’

British television personality and veteran music producer Simon Cowell will be a judge on the upcoming fourth season of Israel’s “The X Factor,” it was announced on Wednesday.

“Over the years we have discovered incredible talents from around the world through the ‘X Factor’ format. I can barely wait to see what the Israelis have to offer,” said the music mogul and creator of “The X Factor,” whose father was Jewish.

The new season will air on Reshet 13 and in a statement the network highlighted that “this is the first time Simon Cowell is coming to judge in a country outside of the US and Great Britain.”

“This is a huge achievement for Israeli TV,” it noted.

Related coverage Actress Alyssa Milano Blasted for Singling Out Israel, ‘Targeting Jews’ in Twitter Post About Stimulus Deal American actress Alyssa Milano was roasted by social media users on Monday for a Twitter post that singled out Israel...

The network added that Cowell would help select his fellow judges for the new season of the show and a spokeswoman for Reshet 13 said filming was slated to begin in a few months, according to Variety.

“Cowell is one of the biggest and most influential music figures in the world,” said Reshet, “and his participation as a judge in the Israeli format provides an opportunity for international exposure for Israeli singers.”

The third season of “The X Factor Israel” was hosted by supermodel Bar Refaeli and aired on Channel 13 between October 2017 and January 2018.

Past judges have included rapper Subliminal, pop star Ivri Lider, R&B singer Shiri Maimon and singer-songwriter Moshe Peretz.

Cowell created the original version of “The X Factor” for the UK and served as a judge for its first seven seasons before leaving to launch the US version of the show, which is now produced in 56 territories around the world.

He was a judge on “The X Factor” in the US for three seasons between 2011-13.

The show did not air in the UK in 2020 for the first time in 16 years.

Cowell also created “Britain’s Got Talent.”

He was replaced as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” earlier this year as he recovered from back surgery following an electric bike accident.

He is also working on a new competition series for CBS called “50 States to Stardom,” Deadline revealed in October.