December 26, 2020 3:59 pm
0

At Least Eight Climbers Killed in Iran, Ship Crew Missing After Snowfall and Storms

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view shows the Tochal ski resort, in north of Tehran, Iran December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

At least eight climbers have died and several more are missing in mountains north of Iran’s capital Tehran after heavy snowfall and a blizzard, state television reported on Saturday, and the seven crew of a ship are also missing after storms in the Gulf.

Heavy snow and winds in several parts of Iran in the last days have closed many roads and disrupted transport.

Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported, while the number reported as missing has increased as concerned families contact the authorities, the broadcaster said.

Local news agency reports said the number of people unaccounted for on three popular trails could be as high as 12.

Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range which has several ski resorts.

Separately, Iranian maritime authorities were searching for the seven crew members of an Iranian transport vessel that capsized in rough Gulf waters on Friday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

“We are trying to find the missing by mobilizing all our facilities and forces, and informing passing vessels and the naval search and rescue centers of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan,” Esmail Makkizadeh, deputy head of Iran’s regional maritime body, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

