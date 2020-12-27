Top Jewish Group Blasts Online Retailer for Selling Hitler Hoodies

A leading Jewish group slammed an online seller on Sunday for offering a sweatshirt bearing the image of Adolf Hitler.

The London-based, Hong Kong-founded discount retailer Vova.com describes the sweater as “New Fashion Men’s casual Adolf Hitler Funny Graphic Printed Hoodies.”

Dr. Shimon Samuels, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre Europe’s Director for International Relations, sent Vova an outraged message, saying, “Vova prides itself that it is ‘on mission to provide high quality products from the most trusted companies worldwide.’ Vova has betrayed that mission.”

Samuels said that something that describes Hitler as “casual” and “funny” is not a “high quality product” from “a most trusted company.”

“The banalization of this archetype of hate and discrimination is scathing!” he asserted.

Vova’s website includes a number of other Hitler themed clothing items for sale. It’s reputation as a retailer is checkered, with online reviewers often voicing frustration over the lack of sufficient customer service and corporate accountability.