Sunday, December 27th | 13 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Jewish Group Blasts Online Retailer for Selling Hitler Hoodies

Report: Israel and UAE Working on Plan to Shutter UN Palestinian Refugee Agency

Despite Covid-19, 40% Of Israeli Tech Companies Will Be Handing Out 2020 Bonuses

Netanyahu Says Israel Aims to Inoculate 150,000 People Per Day Soon

Israeli Jets Hit Gaza Targets After Terror Groups Launch Two Rockets at Ashkelon

US Jobless Benefit Cut-Off Pushes Millions to Financial Cliff-Edge

Iran Extends Traffic Curfew to Lower-Risk Areas to Sustain Virus Decline

Gulf Arab Ministers to Discuss Steps to Resolve Diplomatic Dispute

Netanyahu Expects Ties Visit by Morocco to Israel Next Week

The Driving Force Behind the Ban on Kosher Slaughtering

December 27, 2020 9:50 pm
0

Top Jewish Group Blasts Online Retailer for Selling Hitler Hoodies

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An Adolf Hitler sweatshirt being sold by online retailer Vovo. Photo: screenshot.

A leading Jewish group slammed an online seller on Sunday for offering a sweatshirt bearing the image of Adolf Hitler.

The London-based, Hong Kong-founded discount retailer Vova.com describes the sweater as “New Fashion Men’s casual Adolf Hitler Funny Graphic Printed Hoodies.”

Dr. Shimon Samuels, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre Europe’s Director for International Relations, sent Vova an outraged message, saying, “Vova prides itself that it is ‘on mission to provide high quality products from the most trusted companies worldwide.’ Vova has betrayed that mission.”

Samuels said that something that describes Hitler as “casual” and “funny” is not a “high quality product” from “a most trusted company.”

“The banalization of this archetype of hate and discrimination is scathing!” he asserted.

Vova’s website includes a number of other Hitler themed clothing items for sale. It’s reputation as a retailer is checkered, with online reviewers often voicing frustration over the lack of sufficient customer service and corporate accountability.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.