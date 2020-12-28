Monday, December 28th | 13 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

An Injection of Freedom in Israel

Israel Speeds Vaccines, Locks Down in Hope of March Exit From Pandemic

Kudos to the National Council of Young Israel

An Important Lesson From Our Arab Allies

Top Palestinian Cleric Says Women May Not Travel to Dubai Without Male Chaperone

Top Jewish Group Blasts Online Retailer for Selling Hitler Hoodies

Report: Israel and UAE Working on Plan to Shutter UN Palestinian Refugee Agency

Despite Covid-19, 40% Of Israeli Tech Companies Will Be Handing Out 2020 Bonuses

Netanyahu Says Israel Aims to Inoculate 150,000 People Per Day Soon

Israeli Jets Hit Gaza Targets After Terror Groups Launch Two Rockets at Ashkelon

December 28, 2020 6:54 am
0

Israel Speeds Vaccines, Locks Down in Hope of March Exit From Pandemic

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man sprays water to clean chairs and a street, as Israel imposes a third national lockdown to fight climbing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Israel began what officials hope will be its last coronavirus lockdown on Sunday as they ramp up vaccinations to a pace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said may allow an emergence from the pandemic by March.

If realized, that could help Netanyahu’s re-election hopes after missteps that include lifting a first lockdown with a premature declaration of victory in May, inconsistent enforcement of curbs and sluggish economic relief.

Since beginning vaccinations a week before Sunday’s European Union roll-out, Israel‘s centralized health system has administered 280,000 shots, the world’s fastest rate.

The opening of 24/7 vaccination stations is under consideration. Netanyahu wants the daily rate doubled to 150,000 shots by next weekend.

Related coverage

December 27, 2020 12:46 pm
0

Despite Covid-19, 40% Of Israeli Tech Companies Will Be Handing Out 2020 Bonuses

CTech - Forty percent of tech companies in Israel will grant their employees a yearly bonus worth 105% of their...

That could enable the vaccination of half of Israel‘s 9 million people by the end of January. The country has logged almost 400,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,210 deaths.

“As soon as we are done with this stage, within 30 days we can emerge from the coronavirus, open the economy and do things that no country can do,” Netanyahu said in a televised address.

The conservative premier is running in a March 23 election called after his governing coalition collapsed this month.

An Israel Democracy Institute poll released on Sunday found that 40.8% of the public gave the government mostly positive ratings for its handling of the crisis’ medical aspects, while 32.2% gave it mostly negative ratings. On the economic aspects, the government’s ratings were 52.8% negative and 19.7% positive.

Sunday’s lockdown — the country’s third — will last at least three weeks and aims to tamp down contagions that are currently doubling in scale every two weeks, the Health Ministry said.

The vaccines mean “there is a very high chance that this is our final lockdown,” Sharon Alroy-Preis, acting head of the ministry’s public health services division, told Army Radio.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.