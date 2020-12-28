Palestinian Police Arrest Female Techno DJ for ‘Obscene’ Party at Muslim Holy Site

Palestinian Authority (PA) police on Monday arrested a young female DJ for playing at a party over the weekend at a disused mosque in the West Bank.

Sama Abdulhadi was taken into custody after being identified from a video of the party, which took place on Saturday night at the Muslim holy shrine of Nabi Musa, near the city of Jericho.

The party featured alcohol and the co-mingling of men and women — both of which are strictly forbidden by Islamic religious guidelines.

PA sources told Israeli media outlets that Abdulhadi — an internationally-celebrated techno DJ — was detained for her part in organizing the party, and that she had been accused of desecrating the Muslim faith.

After the party, dozens of Palestinians arrived to pray at the site — where Moses, according to Muslim tradition, is buried.

“What happened there at Nabi Musa is obscene,” Hussam Abu al-Rub — the PA’s deputy minister for religious affairs — said in a statement. “We will not remain quiet and will prosecute anyone who took part in it.”

Known for her driving sets of rhythmic, minimalist techno, Ramallah-native Abdulhadi has been organizing electronic music parties and events in the West Bank for over a decade.

“You have to remember we’re talking about a really small milieu,” Abdulhadi told Vice in a 2017 interview. “The biggest party in Palestine only brings in about 400 people tops. Nobody played techno before I started. And I’m still the only one who plays this particular type of techno.”