Red Cross Calls Out Israeli Hit ‘Fauda’ Over Fictional Human Rights ‘Violations’

December 28, 2020 6:07 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli actor Lior Raz in the trailer for ‘Fauda’ season 3. Photo: Screenshot.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) took aim at the hit television show Fauda over the weekend, on the official Twitter account of its delegation to Israel and the Palestinian territories.  

“Like many of you, this year we’ve also watched @FaudaOfficial and noted a number of violations of #IHL,” the account posted, using an acronym for “international humanitarian law.”

“Check out this Twitter thread and tell us if you see more!” it added.

A thread of tweets followed in which the ICRC called out scenes of torture and hostage-taking from various episodes of the Netflix show, which follows an undercover counter-terrorism unit in the Israel Defense Forces. 

In response, social media users were quick to point out that the fictional series presumably falls outside the organization’s purview. 

“The local Israeli branch of the International Red Cross found human rights violations on a television program,” wrote school superintendent Joel M. Peltin. “Seriously? If we’re calling out movies & TV shows that include law breaking, I nominate all the films in the Fast and Furious franchise for the use of excessive speed.”

Other nominees for scrutiny by the organization included HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Stephen King’s horror novels, and “The Avengers” series, in which supervillain Thanos kills half the life in the universe. 

The show premiered on Israeli television in 2015 and was distributed by Netflix a year later. The third and most recent season aired in April.  

Series co-creator Avi Issacharoff, who also works as a journalist for Israeli media outlets, joined the fray: “We shall consider all this in season 4 and promise to try to come with new original violations.”

The show’s other co-creator and lead actor, Lior Raz, replied with a GIF of three of the show’s characters toasting over a drink.

 

