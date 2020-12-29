Tuesday, December 29th | 14 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

More Than 20,000 People Immigrated to Israel in 2020, Despite the Pandemic

Gaza Terror Groups Fire Rockets Into Sea in First Joint Exercise

More False Claims: Israel and Palestinian Diabetes Rates

Iran’s Killing Machine: Political Assassinations by the Islamic Regime

Biden and Russia: Pressure, but Not Too Much

The Unique Benefits of the Israel-Morocco Relationship

Sami al-Arian Renews Calls for Israel’s Destruction at Turkish Conference

Red Cross Calls Out Israeli Hit ‘Fauda’ Over Fictional Human Rights ‘Violations’

Iran Threatens Israel Amid Heightened Regional Tensions

Syria Tops Agenda of Latest Netanyahu-Putin Phone Call

December 29, 2020 10:09 am
0

More Than 20,000 People Immigrated to Israel in 2020, Despite the Pandemic

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

New immigrants to Israel from Kiev, Ukraine, get their temperature taken as they prepare to make aliyah, despite the coronavirus outbreak, April 2020. Photo: International Christian Embassy Jerusalem.

JNS.org – Global pandemic notwithstanding, more than 20,000 Jews from 70 countries made aliyah over the course of 2020, reported the Jewish Agency.

Most of the immigrants arrived from Russia, Ukraine, the United States and France, according to the agency.

As of the end of November, 10,200 new olim had arrived from the former Soviet Union. Another 3,120 immigrants arrived from western Europe, including 2,220 from France, while some 2,850 arrived from North America, 2,550 of them from the United States.

Not only did immigrants continue to arrive throughout the year, but interest spiked as COVID-19 wreaked its havoc on economies and families. The Jewish Agency’s situation room fielded some 160,000 inquiries about aliyah and opened 41,000 new files for potential arrivals.

“A wonderful thing happened to us—20,000 Jews immigrated to the State of Israel during this pandemic year; 20,000 people who were ready to leave everything behind, in a challenging period of global turmoil, to come build a new life in Israel,” said Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog on Sunday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.