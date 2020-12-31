Thursday, December 31st | 16 Tevet 5781

December 31, 2020 10:03 am
Likud Scraps Primaries, Allows Netanyahu to Reserve Six Slots on Knesset List

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjusts his protective face mask after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JNS.org – The Likud’s Executive Committee on Wednesday approved Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to cancel the party’s internal elections ahead of the March 2021 general elections.

The primaries would have determined the makeup of Likud’s Knesset slate. Instead, the committee agreed to keep the slate it had in the previous three elections, further allowing Netanyahu to reserve six slots on the list for personal nominations.

The prime minister will be able to name officials to the fifth or 10th place on Likud’s Knesset list, as well as for slots number 26, 28, 36, 39 and 40.

