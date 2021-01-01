Friday, January 1st | 17 Tevet 5781

January 1, 2021 10:10 am
Poll: English-Speaking Israelis Seek Greater Role in Setting National Policy

avatar by JNS.org

A worker on a crane hangs a US flag next to an Israeli flag near the site of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – A recently released poll found that English-speaking Israelis, known in Israel as Anglos, seek to organize politically and press issues of concern to them with decision-makers in Israel.

The poll, Israel National Survey of Anglos in Israel, which was undertaken by the Anglo Vision, an initiative to unify the Anglo community around certain policies to become a significant political force, found that 75 percent said they identify as part of the Anglo or English-speaking community, and more than 50 percent believe that the community should organize itself in a manner similar to the Russian-speaking, Ethiopian or Druze communities in order to promote policies that benefit their communities.

While half of those surveyed define themselves as right-wing (49 percent), with a quarter defining themselves as a centrist (25 percent) and another quarter left-wing (22 percent), the majority said they would vote along the lines of specific policies rather than ideology and would thus support a party which takes their issues seriously.

The poll—undertaken by Stephen Miller, founder of 202 Strategies, who has worked with political leaders in Israel and around the world—had a margin of error of 4.77 percent.

