Antisemitic Fliers Claiming Antifa Is a ‘Jewish Communist Militia’ Found in Staten Island

Antisemitic fliers were discovered placed in public areas in the New Dorp area of Staten Island, New York on Saturday, local online outlet SILive.com reports.

The fliers claim that the far-left group Antifa is a “Jewish communist militia” engaged in a “a war against all non-Jewish European-American nationalists.”

This war, says the fliers, is “anti-white nationalist, anti-American, anti-Christian.”

Antifa is a loosely-organized group of far-left activists who seek to disrupt far-right activities, with no connections to any Jewish organization. Members of the group have been involved in violent incidents but it is not a “militia.”

Related coverage Narrower Majorities Set Tricky Course for New US Congress The new US Congress faces many uncertainties as it takes office on Sunday, with Senate control undecided, a narrower Democratic...

According to SILive, four fliers in total were spotted on a single commercial stretch, with two on a medical office building, another at a bus stop, and a fourth on a sign in a supermarket parking lot.

Another flier was seen on Friday.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the fliers, according to a spokeswoman.

The name and website address of a New Jersey-based white supremacist group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association (NJEHA), is listed on the fliers.

The group’s website claims that “White European peoples” in the US are being overrun by non-whites, and that “we must secure the existence of our people and a future for White children.”

An article on the site refers to “forces of international Zionism acting through the Jewish supremacist state of Israel.”

Similar fliers were seen in the same area in January 2020, featuring 9/11 conspiracy theories regarding Israel and the Jews.