Israel Delivers Second Iron Dome Battery to US Army

JNS.org – Israel has delivered a second Iron Dome system to the US military, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The first was delivered at the end of September.

This “once again proves the close ties between Israel’s Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense, the effectiveness of the system against various threats and the excellent technological capabilities of Israeli industry,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“I am certain that the system will help the US military in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats, as well as from developing threats in the areas where US troops are deployed on various missions,” he added.

