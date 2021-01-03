Sunday, January 3rd | 19 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Psychiatric Report Finds Antisemitic Monsey Attacker Unfit to Stand Trial, Hearing to Be Held This Month

Jewish TV Icon, Former CNN Host Larry King Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Antisemitic Fliers Claiming Antifa Is a ‘Jewish Communist Militia’ Found in Staten Island

Narrower Majorities Set Tricky Course for New US Congress

Israel Dismisses ‘Nonsense’ Iran Charge It Seeks to Trick US Into War

US COVID-19 Cases Surpass 20 Million as Deaths Mount

Saudi Arabia Ends Entry Ban, Keeps Some Coronavirus Restrictions – State News Agency

Bitcoin Is Booming and Israel’s Blockchain Infrastructure and Security Startups Hold a Major Key to the Cryptocurrency Revolution

Report: Pakistan Arrests Key Leader of 2008 Mumbai Terrorist Attack

Israel Troubled by Iran’s Retribution Dilemma

January 3, 2021 11:14 am
0

Israel Delivers Second Iron Dome Battery to US Army

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

An IDF soldier stands next to an Iron Dome aerial defense battery, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, July 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israel has delivered a second Iron Dome system to the US military, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The first was delivered at the end of September.

This “once again proves the close ties between Israel’s Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense, the effectiveness of the system against various threats and the excellent technological capabilities of Israeli industry,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“I am certain that the system will help the US military in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats, as well as from developing threats in the areas where US troops are deployed on various missions,” he added.

Related coverage

January 3, 2021 1:45 pm
0

Israel Dismisses ‘Nonsense’ Iran Charge It Seeks to Trick US Into War

An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as "nonsense" an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to...

In August 2019, the Israeli Defense Ministry and the US Defense Department signed an agreement for Israel to supply American military forces with two Iron Dome systems. The first was delivered in September and is being installed in the US. Both systems were delivered on time.

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems develops and manufactures the Iron Dome system in conjunction with Israel Aerospace Industries ELTA Systems, which developed and manufactures the system’s MMR radar, and mPrest, which supplies Iron Dome’s control and monitoring systems.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.