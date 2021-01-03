Sunday, January 3rd | 19 Tevet 5781

January 3, 2021 10:54 am
Palestinian Authority Announces Two-Week Lockdown to Curb Spread of COVID-19

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas takes part in a virtual meeting with Palestinian faction heads, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sept. 3, 2020. Photo: Alaa Badarneh / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority over the weekend announced a full, two-week lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in the West Bank. Supermarkets, pharmacies and other essential services will be allowed to remain open.

The PA has recorded 140,287 coronavirus cases since the pandemic erupted, including 1,447 deaths. Some 120,000 Palestinian have recovered from the disease.

