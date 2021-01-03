Palestinian Authority Announces Two-Week Lockdown to Curb Spread of COVID-19
by Israel Hayom / JNS.org
JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority over the weekend announced a full, two-week lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in the West Bank. Supermarkets, pharmacies and other essential services will be allowed to remain open.
The PA has recorded 140,287 coronavirus cases since the pandemic erupted, including 1,447 deaths. Some 120,000 Palestinian have recovered from the disease.