Sunday, January 3rd | 19 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Pakistan Arrests Key Leader of 2008 Mumbai Terrorist Attack

Israel Troubled by Iran’s Retribution Dilemma

Israel Delivers Second Iron Dome Battery to US Army

Yitzhak Shamir’s Granddaughter Joins Sa’ar’s New Hope Party

Netanyahu: Arab Vote Has ‘Tremendous Potential’ for Likud

Palestinian Authority Announces Two-Week Lockdown to Curb Spread of COVID-19

In First, Female Officer to Head Israeli Intelligence Efforts Against Iran

Yes, the Peace With the Gulf States Is Real

Is War With Iran Imminent?

Pakistan Struggles to Regain Its Footing in a Changing Muslim World

January 3, 2021 12:28 pm
0

Report: Pakistan Arrests Key Leader of 2008 Mumbai Terrorist Attack

avatar by i24 News

Indian army soldiers take position during a gun battle at the Taj Mahal hotel (seen in the background) during the Mumbai terror attacks on November 29, 2008. Photo: Reuters/ Desmond Boylan.

i24 News – One of the alleged leaders of the terrorist organization behind a deadly 2008 attack in Mumbai has reportedly been captured by Pakistani security forces.

According to the Associated Press, Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was arrested by Pakistani counter-terrorism police on Saturday in the eastern city of Lahore.

Lakhvi, who is accused of being a key figure in the Lashker-e-Taiba group that murdered 166 during a November 2008 jihadist attack in the Indian capital, is facing multiple terrorism financing charges.

Lakhvi was initially arrested days after the Mumbai attack but was released by Pakistani authorities in 2015. He has been previously accused of running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing terrorist activities.

In November 2008, gunmen stormed a number of Mumbai targets including a luxury hotel, train station, and local Chabad center, where Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife, Rivky, were murdered.

Their young son, Moishe, then aged two, survived the incident when he was plucked to safety by his nanny.

In 2012, India executed the sole surviving gunman, Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, according to Israeli online publication Arutz Sheva.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.