Report: Pakistan Arrests Key Leader of 2008 Mumbai Terrorist Attack

i24 News – One of the alleged leaders of the terrorist organization behind a deadly 2008 attack in Mumbai has reportedly been captured by Pakistani security forces.

According to the Associated Press, Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was arrested by Pakistani counter-terrorism police on Saturday in the eastern city of Lahore.

Lakhvi, who is accused of being a key figure in the Lashker-e-Taiba group that murdered 166 during a November 2008 jihadist attack in the Indian capital, is facing multiple terrorism financing charges.

Lakhvi was initially arrested days after the Mumbai attack but was released by Pakistani authorities in 2015. He has been previously accused of running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing terrorist activities.

In November 2008, gunmen stormed a number of Mumbai targets including a luxury hotel, train station, and local Chabad center, where Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife, Rivky, were murdered.

Their young son, Moishe, then aged two, survived the incident when he was plucked to safety by his nanny.

In 2012, India executed the sole surviving gunman, Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, according to Israeli online publication Arutz Sheva.