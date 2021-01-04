Iranian Parliament Orders the Government to Destroy Israel in 20 Years

Last week, a group of Iranian lawmakers announced a 16-article plan for Iranian retaliation for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, and part of it obliged the Iranian government to make arrangements to destroy Israel by 1420 on the Persian calendar — which is 20 years from now.

This seems to be the same date that Iran had already predicted for Israel’s demise, with a digital countdown clock in Palestine Square in the center of Tehran.

The difference is that previously, Israel’s demise was predicted; but now, according to this plan, it is mandated.

The part of the plan that discusses Israel, Article 5, doesn’t seem to be earth shattering, though:

Article 5 – The government is obliged to make the following arrangements to destroy the usurping Zionist regime by 1420. 1- Breaking the siege of Gaza by sending basic goods from official naval bases to Gaza in exchange for money or free of charge; The first shipment, including at least public aid and private institutions, will be sent within six months after the entry into force of this law. 2- Pursuing the provision of welfare-economic-security services and infrastructures to support the popular march “Right of return of Palestinian refugees” and support its development in other borders of the occupied territories under such headings as “Return to Jerusalem”, “Liberation of the Golan Heights”, “Pilgrimage to Quds”.

There isn’t much difference there from what has already been happening for years.

Other parts of the document would impact President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to negotiate with Iran over ballistic missiles and other non-nuclear issues:

Article 3 – As long as the US government has not officially apologized for the assassination of Sardar Qassem Soleimani, any bilateral or multilateral negotiations with the United States are prohibited and the person who does that is sentenced to lifelong dismissal from government and public office.

There’s lots more — like a promise to retaliate against any US attack with a larger counterattack, and a cash reward to any terrorists who manage to push the US out of the Middle East.

However, it is unusual for a direct threat by a parliament (assuming the plan is adopted and that this report is translated accurately) to destroy a sovereign nation — especially by a certain deadline. Usually, Iran’s threats to Israel are carefully written to be couched as retaliation against any Israeli aggression; this is a direct threat, and as such should be subject to a formal complaint at the UN. Not that it means much — but it would make it a little harder for Europe to cooperate with Iran.

(h/t Bryan Leib)

