Monday, January 4th | 20 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukrainian Nationalists Honor Nazi Collaborator Stepan Bandera on New Year’s Day March

British Author Refuses to Include ‘Antisemitic’ Merchant of Venice in Children’s Retelling of Shakespeare’s Plays

Austrian Government Launches Action Plan to Counter Rising Antisemitism

Israel’s Defense Minister Favors Buying One More F-35 Squadron for Now

Chanting Anti-US Slogans, Iraqi Militia Supporters Mark Year Since Soleimani’s Killing

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Pakistan’s Shi’ite Hazara Minority That Kills 11

South Korean-Flagged Tanker Seized by Iran, Media Reports

IDF Deploys New Female Combat Intelligence Unit to the Northern Front

Israeli Security Forces Arrest Suspects in Binyamin Region Stoning Attack

Israeli Data Analytics Company Founder Says That After Covid-19 Saw Waters Recede, 5G Adoption Will Hit World Like a Tsunami

January 4, 2021 11:44 am
0

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Pakistan’s Shi’ite Hazara Minority That Kills 11

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People and family members carry a body of their relative, who was a coal miner and got killed along with other coworkers from Pakistan’s minority Shi’ite Hazara community by unidentified persons in Mach area of Bolan district, in Quetta, Pakistan January 3, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Sunday that killed 11 miners from Pakistan’s minority Shi’ite Hazaras in Baluchistan province.

The attack took place early on Sunday morning in the Mach area of Bolan district around 100 kms southeast of Baluchistan’s capital Quetta, killing the miners who were in a shared residential room near the coal mine where they worked, officials said.

“The throats of all coal miners have been slit, after their hands were tied behind their backs and (they were) blind folded,” a security official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

A video clip making the rounds on WhatsApp groups, apparently shot by a first responder, showed three bodies lying outside the room and the rest inside in pools of blood.

Related coverage

January 4, 2021 3:03 pm
0

Ukrainian Nationalists Honor Nazi Collaborator Stepan Bandera on New Year’s Day March

About 1,000 ultranationalists and far-right extremists staged a march through the center of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on New Year's...

“The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Mach Baluchistan is yet another cowardly inhuman act of terrorism,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

“Have asked Frontier Constabulary to use all resources to apprehend these killers and bring them to justice,” he said.

Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack, through its Amaq news agency via its Telegram communications channel.

The attack came after a relative lull in nearly a year of violence against the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority in the province.

In April, a market suicide bombing killed 18 people, half of whom were Hazaras.

Following Sunday’s attack, members of the Hazara minority in Quetta blocked the western bypass and set fire to tires to protest against the killings.

Baluchistan is the focus of the $60-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a transport and energy link planned between western China and Pakistan’s southern deepwater port of Gwadar.

Hazaras have been frequently targeted by Taliban and Islamic State militants and other Sunni Muslim militant groups in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The attacks in Afghanistan have been claimed by an affiliate of Islamic State.

In 2013, three bombings killed more than 200 people in Hazara neighborhoods in Quetta.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.