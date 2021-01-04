Monday, January 4th | 20 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukrainian Nationalists Honor Nazi Collaborator Stepan Bandera on New Year’s Day March

British Author Refuses to Include ‘Antisemitic’ Merchant of Venice in Children’s Retelling of Shakespeare’s Plays

Austrian Government Launches Action Plan to Counter Rising Antisemitism

Israel’s Defense Minister Favors Buying One More F-35 Squadron for Now

Chanting Anti-US Slogans, Iraqi Militia Supporters Mark Year Since Soleimani’s Killing

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Pakistan’s Shi’ite Hazara Minority That Kills 11

South Korean-Flagged Tanker Seized by Iran, Media Reports

IDF Deploys New Female Combat Intelligence Unit to the Northern Front

Israeli Security Forces Arrest Suspects in Binyamin Region Stoning Attack

Israeli Data Analytics Company Founder Says That After Covid-19 Saw Waters Recede, 5G Adoption Will Hit World Like a Tsunami

January 4, 2021 3:03 pm
0

Ukrainian Nationalists Honor Nazi Collaborator Stepan Bandera on New Year’s Day March

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Far right nationalists march in honor of Ukrainian Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera in Kiev on Jan. 1, 2021. Photo: Screenshot.

About 1,000 ultranationalists and far-right extremists staged a march through the center of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on New Year’s Day, drawing a sharp rebuke from Israel’s ambassador to the former Soviet republic.

The march last Friday was held to mark the 112th birthday of Stepan Bandera, the Ukrainian nationalist leader whose paramilitary organization fought alongside Nazi Germany during World War II. Bandera’s Ukrainian National Militia participated in the massacre of Jews and Poles throughout western Ukraine, including the slaughter of 6,000 Jews in the city of Lviv — Bandera’s place of birth — shortly after its capture by the Germans in 1941.

Organized by the far-right Svoboda party, the march commemorating Bandera passed peacefully, local media reported.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine condemned the display.

Related coverage

January 4, 2021 1:38 pm
0

Austrian Government Launches Action Plan to Counter Rising Antisemitism

The Austrian government announced on Monday that its action plan to combat rising antisemitism would be rolled out in the...

“We strongly condemn any glorification of collaborators with the Nazi regime. It is time for Ukraine to come to terms with its past,” Joel Lion, the Israeli envoy, declared on Twitter.

Lion has called out previous instances of the glorification of Nazi collaborators in Ukraine, among them the events held to commemorate Bandera in Jan. 2020.

On that occasion, Lion issued a joint statement with Bartosz Cichotsk — Poland’s envoy in Kiev — protesting a banner honoring Bandera that was on display at the offices of Kiev’s city administration.

Separately, the head of the Kiev-based Ukrainian Jewish Committee, Eduard Dolinsky, recently condemned a “neo-Nazi” music festival that took place in the city on December 11. It was headlined by the band M8L8TX, which may be translated as “Hitler’s Hammer,” according to Dolinsky.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.