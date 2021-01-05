Tuesday, January 5th | 21 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Imam Will Be Prosecuted for Antisemitic Sermon at Mosque in Toulouse

With US Senate at Stake, Georgia Votes in Runoff Elections

Oil Prices Up $1 on OPEC Output Cut Talks, Iran Tension

Iran Denies Seized Korean Ship and Crew are Being Held as Hostages

Eyeing Gulf Detente, Saudi Arabia Opens Summit With Call to Counter Iran Threat

First-Ever Memorial Held in Silwan for Jew Slain in 1939 Arab Riots

Israel Approves Economic Recovery Plan for Business Owners Hit by COVID-19 Closures

Greece, Israel to Sign Largest-Ever Defense Procurement Deal

US Sees Mixed Results on Thwarting Assets Going to Terror Groups, Sponsors

Gulf States Reach Deal to End Blockade Against Qatar

January 5, 2021 10:55 am
0

First-Ever Memorial Held in Silwan for Jew Slain in 1939 Arab Riots

avatar by JNS.org

The Silwan village. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The first-ever memorial day for Shlomo Madmoni was held on Monday in the village of Shiloah (Silwan) in eastern Jerusalem, also known as the Yemenite village. The event, initiated by the Shiloah public council, was attended by Israel’s Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis.

Madmoni was murdered in 1939 on his way to save a Torah scroll and other synagogue property that had been badly damaged during Arab riots led by Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Haj Amin al-Husseini.

During the memorial service, a marble memorial plaque was placed in in the old Yemenite synagogue, and for the first time in 82 years since the murder, Kaddish (the Jewish mourners’ prayer) was recited there for him—by Rahamim Madmoni, 86, Shlomo Madmoni’s son.

“It is very moving to be here in the place where my father, peace be upon him, went to save a Torah scroll,” said Rahamim. “I close the circle with my father, and I am sure that he is very proud at this moment. We continue the heritage of our ancestors, here and all over Israel.”

Related coverage

January 5, 2021 10:38 am
0

Israel Approves Economic Recovery Plan for Business Owners Hit by COVID-19 Closures

JNS.org - Israel’s Cabinet on Monday approved a 2 billion shekel ($624 million) plan to help business owners and the...

In addition to attending the memorial service, Akunis also toured the Ohel Shlomo Synagogue in Shiloah to learn the story of the village’s history and renewed Jewish settlement there.

“This is a historic day in a historic place. We are closing a circle that began with the Jewish settlement here in the village of Shiloah in the 19th century, with the arrival of the first immigrants from Yemen. As I used to say in holy places like this—we are back to settle this place forever and have no intention to leave it again,” said Akunis.

Village mukhtar Daoud Siam watched from his home as the minister entered the ancient synagogue along with Rahamim Madmoni and Gadi Bashari, head of the Shiloah public council.

”My late grandfather, Abed Siam, may Allah have mercy upon him, had a coffee shop in the village,” he recalled. “Yemenites, Jews and Arabs would all sit there together. When there were attacks on the village we protected with our own bodies the neighbors that we loved. I wish we would return to these days, when everyone lived together in peace and serenity and there would be again good relations and love between the Jewish and Arab neighbors.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.