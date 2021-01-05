Tuesday, January 5th | 21 Tevet 5781

January 5, 2021 10:14 am
Gulf States Reach Deal to End Blockade Against Qatar

avatar by JNS.org

A Qatari flag is seen at a park near the Doha Corniche, in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem al Omari.

JNS.org – The Gulf states have reached an agreement to end the three-year-old boycott of Qatar, announced Kuwait’s foreign minister on Monday.

White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner helped negotiate the settlement, a senior US official told Reuters.

An agreement to formally end the dispute is scheduled to be signed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, with Kushner and other Trump administration officials expected to be at the ceremony.

As of Jan. 4, Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace, and land and sea border, to Qatar. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt will lift the embargo on Qatar, while Qatar will abandon all lawsuits pertaining to the blockade, which the Gulf states enacted over its support for terrorism.

