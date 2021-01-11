Monday, January 11th | 27 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Don’t Deliver to Jews:’ French Fast Food Delivery Company Faces Legal Action for Driver’s Antisemitic Declaration

Jewish Comedian Sarah Silverman Explains Why She’s ‘Not Against BDS,’ Accuses Israel of Occupation in New Podcast Episode

Israeli President Warns Decline in Public Trust Could Lead to Political Violence

Police Investigating Antisemitic Vandalism at Three Israeli Restaurants in Portland

‘Trivializing the Holocaust as Dangerous as Denying It:’ Fox News Host Pirro Slammed for ‘Kristallnacht’ Comparison

Vaccinating the Palestinians Is in Israel’s Interest

Capitol Hill Rioter Who Wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Shirt Identified as Virginia ‘Extremist’

Biden to Nominate Longtime US Diplomat Burns to Lead CIA

Palestinians Approve Russian COVID-19 Vaccine for Use, Russian Wealth Fund Says

Bahrain Says It Will Open Airspace to Qatar From Monday

January 11, 2021 5:48 pm
0

‘I Don’t Deliver to Jews:’ French Fast Food Delivery Company Faces Legal Action for Driver’s Antisemitic Declaration

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A cyclist from online delivery company Deliveroo is seen in Paris during the March 2020 Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Reuters/Hans Lucas Pictures.

A restaurant meals delivery app in France is facing legal action after two kosher restaurant owners in the city of Strasbourg reported that at least two delivery men had refused to collect food from their premises because of their hatred of Jews.

Raphaël Nisand, a lawyer acting for the two owners, said that both establishments had found themselves in the same situation over the weekend.

“They prepared the orders, and the delivery man asked, ‘what’s your speciality?’ The restaurateurs said, ‘these are Israeli specialities,’ and the delivery man answered, ‘oh no, I don’t deliver to Jews,’ and canceled the delivery,” Nisand told the French news agency AFP on Monday.

Nisand lodged a complaint with the local police on Sunday against the delivery men, as well as Deliveroo, the delivery company which assigned the orders. Both the Consistoire Israelite of the Bas-Rhin region — which represents the area’s Jewish community — and the French antisemitism monitoring organization BNVCA added their names to the complaint.

Related coverage

January 11, 2021 4:56 pm
0

Police Investigating Antisemitic Vandalism at Three Israeli Restaurants in Portland

Police are investigating after three Israeli-style restaurants in Portland, Oregon were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti on Sunday. Graffiti found at two...

“The Israelite Consistory of Bas-Rhin considers it intolerable that delivery men working for the company Deliveroo dare to openly practice antisemitic discrimination”, Maurice Dahan, the president of the organization, said in a statement.

On Monday, Deliveroo said it had launched an internal investigation into the charges of antisemitism.

“We take this incident very seriously and immediately decided to conduct our own internal investigation to clarify the circumstances”, the company said in a statement.  “If the facts as reported are proven, we will act and definitively terminate the contract of the responsible delivery man.”

Deliveroo added that it has “no tolerance for antisemitic words or actions, which constitute a criminal offense, and condemns any such act in the strongest possible terms.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.