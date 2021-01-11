Monday, January 11th | 27 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden to Nominate Longtime US Diplomat Burns to Lead CIA

Palestinians Approve Russian COVID-19 Vaccine for Use, Russian Wealth Fund Says

Bahrain Says It Will Open Airspace to Qatar From Monday

US Plans to Designate Yemen’s Houthi Movement as Foreign Terrorist Group

Iran Tells South Korea Not to Politicize Seized Vessel, Demands Release of Funds

Despite Predictions, Israel Sees Three Percent Fewer Divorces in Pandemic Year

Ya’alon Breaks From Lapid’s Party Ahead of Israeli Elections

Israeli Health Ministry Reports Four Cases of South African COVID-19 Variant

Report: IDF Dropped Warning Leaflets Addressed to Syrian Officer Ahead of Strike

Biden Names Orthodox Woman to Senior National Security Council Position

January 11, 2021 11:18 am
0

Palestinians Approve Russian COVID-19 Vaccine for Use, Russian Wealth Fund Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A nurse prepares Russia’s ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for inoculation in a post-registration trials stage, at a clinic in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Tatyana Makeyeva.

The Palestinian health ministry has approved the main Russian vaccine against COVID-19, known as Sputnik V, for use in Palestinian self-ruled territory, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

The first shipment of the shot is expected to arrive next month, with all deliveries expected in the first quarter of this year, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad.

Outside Russia, where authorities say over a million people have now been inoculated with Sputnik V, the vaccine has also been approved for emergency use by local regulators in Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia and Serbia, RDIF has said.

RDIF did not disclose how many doses would be shipped to the Palestinian Authority — which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under interim peace deals with Israel — but said the supplies would be facilitated by manufacturing partners in India, China, South Korea and elsewhere.

Related coverage

January 11, 2021 11:14 am
0

Bahrain Says It Will Open Airspace to Qatar From Monday

Bahrain will open its airspace to Qatar as of Jan. 11, the civil aviation affairs authority said on Sunday, following...

Russian authorities have said that any Sputnik V export deals would involve only doses produced by such manufacturing partners abroad, with Russian-made vaccines primarily used to meet domestic needs.

Hence Russia’s first major international shipment of vaccine doses — 300,000 that left Moscow for Argentina last month – caused an outcry at home, as critics questioned why exports were being prioritized over domestic requirements.

The Palestinian Authority said on Sunday it expected to receive its first COVID-19 vaccine doses from British drugmaker AstraZeneca in March, and accused Israel of shirking a duty to ensure vaccines are available in occupied territory.

While Israel has become the world leader in vaccinations per capita, Palestinians in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip — where Hamas Islamists rule — have yet to obtain their first supplies.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.