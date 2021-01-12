Report: Israel Paying Higher Rate for Vaccines Than US, EU at $47

i24 News – The per capita price for two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna, is estimated to cost $47 for every Israeli citizen, the Kan public broadcaster reported on Monday.

In total, the Jewish state will pay at least NIS 1 billion ($316.5 million) for the treatment, the public broadcaster noted.

Out of Israel’s 9.29 million citizens, the Israeli government has set a goal of vaccinating five million Israelis by the end of March.

Pfizer, which supplies the vaccines Israel already uses for its mass vaccination program, will receive NIS 775 million ($201 million), with the rest coming from Moderna.

Moderna, which began supplying the country with vaccines last week, will receive NIS 320 million ($102 million).

Last November, Channel 13 reported that Israel would pay more than the United States or the European Union to receive the coronavirus vaccine from the Pfizer laboratory.

The outlet estimated that the price of a single dose would be set at $28.50 dollars, while the United States would pay only $19.50 per injection, and the EU slightly less.

At least 9,589 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Monday morning, making it one of the highest daily number of cases reported since the beginning of the outbreak in March.

The new figures come as Israel continues its inoculation campaign, with almost 1.9 million Israelis now having received at least one of the two vaccine shots.