Etsy Removes ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Shirt Following Mob Invasion of US Capitol

JNS.org – Etsy has removed a T-shirt with the words “Camp Auschwitz” following the Jan. 6 mob invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of US President Donald Trump.

The e-commerce site made the move six hours after being called on by the Auschwitz‑Birkenau Memorial and State Museum to do so.

Thank you @Etsy for the quick reaction and removing the item. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 11, 2021

In a statement, Etsy said that it “stands firmly against any form of hate. We immediately removed the listing and banned the shop that attempted to sell it, and are aggressively monitoring and removing items like these that violate our policies.”

A man wore a hooded sweatshirt that read “Camp Auschwitz” while storming the Capitol building as Congress was tallying US President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.