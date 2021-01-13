IDF: Shots Fired at Troops Working on Israel-Gaza Security Fence

i24 News – Two rounds of sniper shots from the Gaza Strip were fired at an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit operating on the Israel-Gaza security barrier on Wednesday.

The force was operating since the early morning hours near Kibbutz Kissufim adjacent to the Palestinian enclave, Hebrew-language media reported.

An IDF spokesperson, confirming the incident, said that it received a “report of a shooting at an engineering vehicle that was working near the perimeter fence on the southwestern side of the Gaza Strip.”

There were no injuries to the troops as details are being examined, the IDF added.

Shortly after the incident, an IDF tank targeted a Hamas military post in the Strip, the IDF said.

The IDF further mentioned that the engineering unit’s vehicle was lightly damaged.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have escalated as violent incidents accrued in recent weeks.

Overnight Tuesday, a 22-year-old Palestinian attempted to stab Israeli security guards at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, Israel Police said in a statement. Border Police personnel shot him and injured him moderately.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian, 52, who was prevented from crossing into Israel without a work permit at the Qalandia Checkpoint drew out a screwdriver while arguing with security guards and was arrested at the spot with no injuries sustained by the forces.