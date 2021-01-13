Wednesday, January 13th | 29 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

North Korea’s Kim Urges Stronger Military Capabilities as Party Congress Ends

Interpol Red Notices Issued for Ship Captain, Owner Over Beirut Blast: Lebanese State Media

US House Poised to Impeach Trump for His Role in Capitol Assault

Egypt Follows Gulf Allies in Reopening Airspace to Qatar

Iran Launches Missile Drill Amid Rising Tensions With US

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Mourn Loss of Sheldon Adelson

What Can Israel Expect at the UN During a Biden Administration?

Unmanned Navy Vessels From Top Israeli Defense Company Coming to the Asia-Pacific Arena

Holocaust Museum to Be Inaugurated in Oporto

Etsy Removes ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Shirt Following Mob Invasion of US Capitol

January 13, 2021 10:53 am
0

Iran Launches Missile Drill Amid Rising Tensions With US

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Shahab-3 missile, seen here during Iran’s 2012 “Great Prophet” military exercise. The Shahab-3 is a medium-range ballistic missile capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Photo: Hossein Velayati via Wikimedia Commons.

Iran’s military launched a short-range naval missile drill on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, at a time of high tension between arch foes Tehran and Washington.

Iran has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East, regarding such weapons as an important deterrent and retaliatory force against US and other adversaries in the event of war.

The West sees Iran’s missiles both as a conventional military threat to regional stability and a possible delivery mechanism for nuclear weapons should Tehran develop them.

The Iranian-made warship Makran, which state media described as Iran’s biggest warship with a helicopter pad, and a missile-launching ship called Zereh (armor) were taking part in the two-day exercise in the Gulf of Oman.

Related coverage

January 13, 2021 11:11 am
0

Egypt Follows Gulf Allies in Reopening Airspace to Qatar

Egypt reopened its airspace to Qatari flights on Tuesday and will allow the resumption of air traffic between the two...

Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen since 2018, when President Donald Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal. The United States restored harsh sanctions to pressure Iran into negotiating stricter curbs on its nuclear program, ballistic missile development and support for regional proxy forces.

In recent years, there have been periodic confrontations between Iran’s military and Us forces in the Gulf, where Tehran holds annual exercises to display the Islamic Republic’s military might to confront “foreign threats.”

Last week, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew amid tensions between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks due to US sanctions.

In early 2019, Iran heightened tensions in the world’s busiest oil waterway by seizing British-flagged tanker Stena Impero two weeks after a British warship had intercepted an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.