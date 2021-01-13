Jewish Activists Broadcast Holocaust-Denying Messages Taken From Twitter Outside Home of CEO Jack Dorsey

Thursday, January 14th | 1 Shevat 5781

January 13, 2021 3:49 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

FILE PHOTO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, November 12, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Members of the grassroots Jewish civil rights movement “End Jew Hatred” drove by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s California home on Monday and broadcasted audio recordings of Holocaust-denying tweets currently found on the social media platform.

Some of the Twitter posts that were blasted in front of the tech billionaire’s home included: “Holocaust – not real”; “The holocaust is fake to distract from the truth. 6 million Jews did not die”; “The holohoax never happened, but I want to do it again every single time”; “The holocaust is as fake as jesus lmao”; “Joe Biden’s win is as fake as the holocaust”; “Holocaust is fake”; and “The holocaust is fake and gay.”

End Jew Hatred hired a “Hitler impersonator” to pre-record the audio messages that were played outside Dorsey’s home. They also displayed posters by his property that showed screenshots of Holocaust-denying Twitter posts.

The move came in response to Dorsey’s “refusal to remove this hate speech from his platform,” End Jew Hatred said in a press release.

It also follows the controversial ban of US President Donald Trump from major social media platforms, including Twitter.

“Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has banned so-called ‘COVID-denial’ on Twitter,” an End Jew Hatred activist involved said. “So why does Jack Dorsey continue to give Holocaust deniers and Jew-haters a bigger platform today than Hitler had in his time?”

Brooke Goldstein, executive director of The Lawfare Project and End Jew Hatred founder, said, “Dorsey has banned the voices of political leaders he deems hateful. Yet he leaves on neo-Nazi material. What kind of message does that send? That he endorses Jew-hatred? That Jew-hatred is socially acceptable? If denying COVID and its 1.6 million victims is wrong – then denying the Holocaust and its 6 million victims is wrong.”

“Jack Dorsey: it’s time for you to end Holocaust denial and end Jew-hatred on Twitter,” Goldstein added.

End Jew Hatred recently made headlines after pressuring Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube to cancel an online event featuring terrorist Leila Khaled.

