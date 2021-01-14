Thursday, January 14th | 1 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

An Open Letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay

BDS Continues to Fizzle Out

Two Davids in the New York Times

Citing ‘Beauty and Innocence,’ New York Times Puts Iran on ’52 Places to Love in 2021′ List

Twitter Account Linked to Iran-Backed Terrorist Militia Removed After Recruiting US Members

US Army Chiefs Poised to Dismiss 2nd Lieutenant Whose Holocaust Joke Went Viral

Iran Works on Uranium Metal for Reactor Fuel in New Breach of Nuclear Deal

The Ill-Advised Progressive Push to Get Stephen Breyer Off the Supreme Court

Jewish Activists Broadcast Holocaust-Denying Messages Taken From Twitter Outside Home of CEO Jack Dorsey

‘Iran Has No Need’ for 2015 Nuclear Deal, IRGC Commander Declares

January 14, 2021 7:08 am
0

An Open Letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay

avatar by Shimon Samuels

Opinion

The UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Photo: File.

Madam Director-General,

In the 28 years of the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s NGO accreditation to UNESCO, it came as a shock to learn in February 2020 from the well-respected organization NGO Monitor, that the organization had granted academic certificates to terrorism “graduates” and their murderous “instructors.”

The NGO Monitor report focused on a 2018 ceremony at An Najah University in Nablus to celebrate 61 Palestinian terrorists who had completed a course on “Human Rights” while incarcerated in Israeli prisons. The university had claimed the ceremony was organized by UNESCO.

UNESCO then denied responsibility for the actions of the University Chairs in its name, even when they abuse the good reputation of the organization. We are aware, however, that member states’ National Commissions — in regular contact with Paris headquarters — can impact on unacceptable UNESCO University Chairs behavior.

In this case, the Palestinian UNESCO National Commission should then be compelled to stand by the values of UNESCO — or else continue extolling terror.

Credit: NGO Monitor.

Only Monday, the equally respected Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) presented a “second round” of evidence, with many more examples and film clips of families showing their terrorist prisoner relatives’ certificates for a course on “International Law and Human Rights,” reportedly issued by UNESCO

Palestinian television also displayed such a certificate, claiming it was issued jointly by UNESCO with the Palestinian An-Najah University to “laureate” Wa’al Hajazi Abu Shahadm, responsible for the murder of six civilians and several wounded in a Jerusalem open-air market.

Credit: PMW.

You can watch the video here.

The certificate also recognized three “instructors” in the UNESCO-approved course:

Yasser Abu Bakr, a member of the terrorist Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade and murderer of a nine month old baby, a policeman, and another civilian;

Nasr Awais, who orchestrated the murder of 14 people in various attacks;

Izz Al-Din Khaled Hamemrah, who organized a bus bombing in Jerusalem, leaving 8 dead and dozens wounded, and a shoot-out in Bethlehem.

The certificate is signed by “UNESCO Chair Director,” Dr. Johnny Assi and An-Najah National University Acting President, Dr. Maher al-Natsheh.

Madam Director-General, we urge you to investigate whether UNESCO grants such certificates to incarcerated terrorists on an international basis. At a minimum, we expect measures to be taken in regard to the UNESCO office in Ramallah and a belated removal of “Johnny Assi” from any UNESCO engagement.

Most respectfully,

Dr. Shimon Samuels, Director for International Relations and Wiesenthal Center Permanent Observer to UNESCO

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.