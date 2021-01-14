Thursday, January 14th | 1 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Sanctions Foundations Controlled by Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei

Glenn Beck Compares Big Tech Censorship to Ghetto, ‘Jews Behind Wall’

One Dose of Pfizer’s Vaccine Cuts Infection Rate By a Third After Two Weeks, Finds Study

Crop Protection Giant Seeks Cutting Edge Israeli Agtech

Israel: 162 Ethiopian Jews Arrive on New ‘Rock of Israel’ Operation Flight

US House Impeaches Trump for a Second Time; 10 Republicans Vote Yes

What Will Happen When Supreme Leader Khamenei Dies?

After COVID, Israel Will Lead the World Back to Normalcy

B’Tselem and the Israel ‘Apartheid’ Myth

Washington Post Obituary on Adelson Attacks Israel and Defends Hamas

January 14, 2021 10:29 am
0

US Sanctions Foundations Controlled by Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei

avatar by JNS.org

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks on television, after voting in a presidential election, in Tehran, Iran, June 12, 2009. Photo: Reuters / Caren Firouz / File.

JNS.org – The Trump administration on Wednesday sanctioned two foundations controlled by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and their leaders and subsidiaries.

The Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO) and Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) was sanctioned and controlled large swaths of the Iranian economy, according to the US Treasury Department. The leaders of those companies, Mohammad Mokhber and Ahmad Marvi, respectively, were also sanctioned. Subsidiaries of those entities were also designated.

“These institutions enable Iran’s elite to sustain a corrupt system of ownership over large parts of Iran’s economy,” said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The United States will continue to target those who enrich themselves while claiming to help the Iranian people.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “These institutions enable Iran’s corrupt leaders to exploit a system of ownership over a wide range of sectors of Iran’s economy. The United States will continue to target entities and individuals that enrich themselves while claiming to help the Iranian people.”

The latest round of sanctions exemplifies the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, reimposing sanctions lifted under it, along with enacting new sanctions against the regime.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.