US Sanctions Foundations Controlled by Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei

JNS.org – The Trump administration on Wednesday sanctioned two foundations controlled by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and their leaders and subsidiaries.

The Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO) and Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) was sanctioned and controlled large swaths of the Iranian economy, according to the US Treasury Department. The leaders of those companies, Mohammad Mokhber and Ahmad Marvi, respectively, were also sanctioned. Subsidiaries of those entities were also designated.

“These institutions enable Iran’s elite to sustain a corrupt system of ownership over large parts of Iran’s economy,” said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The United States will continue to target those who enrich themselves while claiming to help the Iranian people.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “These institutions enable Iran’s corrupt leaders to exploit a system of ownership over a wide range of sectors of Iran’s economy. The United States will continue to target entities and individuals that enrich themselves while claiming to help the Iranian people.”