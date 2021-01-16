Saturday, January 16th | 3 Shevat 5781

January 16, 2021 11:08 am
Saudi to Reopen Qatar Embassy in Coming Days: Saudi Minister

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference following talks with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2021. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia expects to re-open its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, Saudi’s foreign minister said on Saturday, following a US-backed detente last week in a three-year-old dispute between Arab states.

It is just a matter of logistics, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in Riyadh when asked about embassy re-openings.

Full diplomatic relations will resume, he added.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied that and said the embargo was meant to undermine its sovereignty.

Riyadh on Jan. 5 announced a breakthrough US-backed deal to end the row with Doha, to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran.

The countries have opened up their air spaces to each other and some flights have resumed.

