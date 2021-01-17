Sunday, January 17th | 4 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

As Israel-UAE Ties Deepen, BDS Advocates ‘Give Up’ on Efforts to Boycott Jewish State

PTSD, COVID, and Healing America

‘Your Suffering Is Our Pleasure’: The Anti-Zionist Glee at Sheldon Adelson’s Death

School Materials Celebrate Jihad and Martyrdom — and Erase Israel

Antisemitism Requires Each of Us to Stand Up and Fight

Let’s Tell the Truth About Israel, Palestinians, and the COVID Vaccine

France Observes Nationwide 6 P.M. Curfew to Slow Coronavirus Spread

UK Sees Third-Highest Daily Death Toll With New Cases at Three-Week Low

Distrust, Division and Doubt Cloud Palestinian Election Call

Saudi to Reopen Qatar Embassy in Coming Days: Saudi Minister

January 17, 2021 11:37 am
0

As Israel-UAE Ties Deepen, BDS Advocates ‘Give Up’ on Efforts to Boycott Jewish State

avatar by JNS.org

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, greet as they visit a Holocaust memorial together with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, prior to their historic meeting in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Michele Tantussi.

JNS.org – Amid expanding ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates following the Abraham Accords, a leading Palestinian BDS organization is giving up on efforts to boycott the Jewish state inside of the Arab Gulf country.

In a statement, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI)—a member of the Palestinian BDS National Committee—announced that it would “exclude” those residing in the UAE from its call to ban UAE-Israeli economic and diplomatic partnerships.

“The PACBI takes into account the delicate situation of Arab subjects in Arab countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, ruled by tyrannical regimes that have become a hotbed of normalization and betrayal plans and projects in the region,” wrote the BDS group.

Previously, the PACBI had called on Emiratis to boycott several major UAE companies and institutions that had established ties with Israel, including the First Dhabi BankEmirates Policy Center and Dubai Expo.

Related coverage

January 16, 2021 11:21 am
0

Distrust, Division and Doubt Cloud Palestinian Election Call

Beset by political infighting, split between three territories and distrustful of their institutions, many Palestinians are skeptical that their first...

The move by the BDS movement to drop its efforts to boycott Israel in the UAE comes as Arabs in countries that signed the Abraham Accords are showing increasingly positive attitudes towards the Jewish state.

A new report from Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs (MSA) found a substantial decrease in negative posts on Arab social media regarding normalization with Israel in the weeks after the agreements were signed.

According to the MSA, the decline in negative comments towards Israel and normalization was in part due to the public awareness campaigns carried out by the respective governments.

“We are at the beginning of a new era in the Middle East. The agreements with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco are historic steps towards promoting normalization, the complete opposite of delegitimization,” said Minister of Strategic Affairs Michael Biton.

“We have already begun to see the change in attitude towards Israel among the populace of these and other countries,” he continued. “The task now facing the ministry is to actively strengthen the perception of the State of Israel among the Arab public, especially those which have normalization agreements with us.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.