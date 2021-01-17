Sunday, January 17th | 5 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Buchenwald Memorial Warns Visitors Sledding on Mass Graves at Site of Former Concentration Camp

Jewish Groups, Descendants of Holocaust Survivors Pay Tribute to Raoul Wallenberg

Israel to Begin Inoculating Palestinian Security Prisoners Tomorrow

Netanyahu Bids Goodbye to US Ambassador Friedman: ‘There Was Never a Better Ambassador’

Beirut Blast Chemicals Possibly Linked to Syrian Businessmen: Report, Company Filings

US Capitals Gird for Pro-Trump Armed Protests as FBI Flags Risk of Violence

Land of Wine and Honey? Israeli Settlers Export to UAE, to Palestinian Chagrin

France Says Iran Is Building Nuclear Weapons Capacity, Urgent to Revive 2015 Deal

Israel Economy Likely to Grow 4.6 Percent in 2021, Says Finance Minister

Tel Aviv Chosen as One of Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s Eight New Investment Hubs

January 17, 2021 6:02 pm
0

Israel to Begin Inoculating Palestinian Security Prisoners Tomorrow

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A healthcare worker of Asl Roma 1 holds a syringe after the vaccination of a resident with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Villa Verde elderly care home in Rome, as part of the coronavirus vaccination campaign in Italy, January 7, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Following criticism, Israel’s Prison Service announced Sunday that it will vaccinate all prisoners for the coronavirus, including imprisoned Palestinian terrorists.

In an official statement, the Prison Service spokesperson said that its staff has now been vaccinated and inoculation of prisoners will begin on Monday.

“Tomorrow, 18 January 2021, the operation to vaccinate prisoners will begin,” said the statement.

“In order to ensure success,” the statement added, “a pilot vaccination of around 20 prisoners has been undertaken in the last hour.”

Criticism erupted in recent days after Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana said Palestinian security prisoners — who have usually committed terror offenses — will be inoculated only after all other prisoners have received the vaccine, France 24 reported.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit objected strongly to this policy, and pro-Palestinian NGOs denounced it, prompting Ohana to reverse his position.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.