Tel Aviv Chosen as One of Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s Eight New Investment Hubs

CTech – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) announced on Sunday that it will establish eight new offices, one of which will be in Israel, as part of a series of strategic opportunities to boost support for investors around the world. The global network, which is in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), will help businesses capitalize on opportunities across the UAE.

In total, the eight new markets include New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Beijing, and Seoul. The inclusion of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv is a testament to the dedication both nations have to the Abraham Accords and the normalization between the two nations.

“Abu Dhabi offers global investors an attractive business environment, world-class infrastructure, and major growth opportunities,” explained H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO. “Our network of international offices will serve as a gateway to greater opportunity, enabling us to reach companies of all sizes wherever they are operating. Our global teams will provide a window into Abu Dhabi, with local understanding and capabilities, to ensure investors have the holistic support needed for their growth and expansion.”

“ADIO’s opening of eight regional offices around the world reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to launch greater investment opportunities in collaboration with the emirate’s key international partners,” added H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED and ADIO. “The representative offices will serve as a bridge between key international markets and the exciting opportunities in some of our economy’s highest potential areas, opening up new areas for cooperation between the domestic private sector and its international counterparts.”

The decision to establish its first international office in Tel Aviv was announced in September 2020. The office will expand the cooperation between the two nations and unlock opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

The ADIO is a government entity responsible for attracting investments in the UAE. It helps investors and businesses to connect and partner with each other within the country’s ecosystem.