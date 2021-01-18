IDF Strikes Hamas Targets After Rockets Launched at Israel

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in overnight strikes, the army said on Monday.

According to the press statement, IDF pilots targeted sites used by Hamas to develop its tunnel infrastructure.

The attack came in response to an earlier rocket attack from the restive coastal enclave toward the Israeli city of Ashdod.

The projectiles did not set off a red alert and, according to reports in Israeli media, landed in the sea without causing any impact or injuries.

“The IDF views any terrorist activity against Israel with great severity and is ready to continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians or sovereignty,” the army warned.

It added that it continued to view Hamas as bearing the ultimate responsibility for anything happening in the enclave.

The exchange comes after a period of a relative lull in Israel’s south and follows a joint drill held by Gaza factions that saw rockets fired into the sea.