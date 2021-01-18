Monday, January 18th | 5 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Sixth Anniversary of Argentine Prosecutor Alberto Nisman’s Murder Revives Call for Justice for AMIA Bombing Victims

Chrissy Teigen Hosts Her First Shabbat With Recipe From Popular Jewish Chef

‘It Was a Non-Event’: Pro-Trump Protests Quiet Amid Massive Police Presence Across US

Russian Prosecutors Want Kremlin Foe Navalny Jailed for 30 Days, Moscow Tells West to Butt Out

Iran’s Zarif Tells France: Avoid ‘Absurd Nonsense’ About Tehran’s Nuclear Work

In Final Trump Administration Days, Israel Approves New Settler Homes

Biden Will Wait for Recommendation on Sharing Secrets With Trump

Netanyahu Challenger Sa’ar Hires Lincoln Project Founders as Campaign Advisers

Israeli Education Minister Bans Groups Maligning Country, IDF From Schools

Israeli Health Ministry Publishes Data-Sharing Contract Inked With Pfizer

January 18, 2021 9:33 am
0

IDF Strikes Hamas Targets After Rockets Launched at Israel

avatar by i24 News

The Iron Dome aerial defense system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Aug. 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in overnight strikes, the army said on Monday.

According to the press statement, IDF pilots targeted sites used by Hamas to develop its tunnel infrastructure.

The attack came in response to an earlier rocket attack from the restive coastal enclave toward the Israeli city of Ashdod.

The projectiles did not set off a red alert and, according to reports in Israeli media, landed in the sea without causing any impact or injuries.

“The IDF views any terrorist activity against Israel with great severity and is ready to continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians or sovereignty,” the army warned.

It added that it continued to view Hamas as bearing the ultimate responsibility for anything happening in the enclave.

The exchange comes after a period of a relative lull in Israel’s south and follows a joint drill held by Gaza factions that saw rockets fired into the sea.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.