Monday, January 18th | 5 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Australian Government Probes UNRWA After Watchdog Report Reveals Antisemitic Educational Materials

No Thaw in Ties Until Hamas Booted Out of Istanbul, Israel Tells Turkey: Report

Israel Sharing COVID-19 Data With Pfizer to Help Fine-Tune Vaccine Rollout

Iran Loses Voting Rights in UN General Assembly for Non-Payment of Dues

Dr. King’s Clarion Call for Soviet Jewish Freedom Remembered on MLK Day

Israel in Memory

Sixth Anniversary of Argentine Prosecutor Alberto Nisman’s Murder Revives Call for Justice for AMIA Bombing Victims

Chrissy Teigen Hosts Her First Shabbat With Recipe From Popular Jewish Chef

‘It Was a Non-Event’: Pro-Trump Protests Quiet Amid Massive Police Presence Across US

Russian Prosecutors Want Kremlin Foe Navalny Jailed for 30 Days, Moscow Tells West to Butt Out

January 18, 2021 5:05 am
0

Lebanon Doesn’t Want to Vaccinate Palestinians for COVID-19; Where’s the Outrage?

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinians wearing protective face masks sit at Shifa Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Gaza City, Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

Al Bayan reports that Lebanon doesn’t have plans to vaccinate Palestinians who have lived there for over seven decades. Lebanon has been signing agreements with various pharmaceutical companies to obtain vaccines for its population. But they have not announced any plans on how these vaccines will be distributed in Lebanon’s overcrowded Palestinian “refugee” camps, which have become even more crowded since the Syrian civil war forced many more people of Palestinian ancestry to move in.

Palestinians in Lebanon only have limited access to Lebanese health services, and rely on UNRWA for their health needs. But UNRWA is not stepping up.

Lebanese officials told Al Bayan that they expected international organizations to vaccinate the Palestinians. UNRWA issued a vague statement that they expect the World Health Organization and the Lebanese Health Ministry to work on the issue. The Lebanese Health Ministry hasn’t announced any plans, seeming to think it will be UNRWA’s problem.

No one is making any concrete plans on the distribution of vaccines in the 12 UNRWA camps in Lebanon.

UNRWA closed its 28 health facilities in Lebanon on Thursday, as the nation went on lockdown, causing great anger among Palestinians. They plan to reopen Monday.

According to published figures, nearly 4,000 Palestinians have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lebanon, and 145 Palestinians have died so far.

There have been no articles in any of the mainstream media organizations about this situation. No “human rights” NGOs are up in arms about this. No one is castigating Lebanon for not taking care of the people who live in Lebanon.

When Israel can’t be blamed, no one seems too interested in Palestinian welfare.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.