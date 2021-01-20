American Jews, Pro-Israel Organizations Salute US President Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

US Jewish and pro-Israel organizations enthusiastically saluted Joe Biden on Wednesday as the Democratic leader was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

The statements and good wishes acknowledged that during a political career that has spanned almost half-a-century, Biden became a well-known and respected figure among American Jewish leaders and community groups. He first visited the State of Israel in 1973, just prior to the Yom Kippur war in October of that year.

Biden’s lengthy relationship with the Jewish community was highlighted by World Jewish Congress (WJC) president Ronald Lauder, in a statement congratulating both the new President and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day.

Related coverage Trump Pardons Aviem Sella, Handler of Jonathan Pollard JNS.org – Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted a full pardon to Aviem Sella, the former handler of...

“I have known President Biden for over 50 years and know that the Jewish community could not have a better friend and ally in the White House,” Lauder said.

Lauder recalled that when the WJC gave Biden its highest honor in 2016 — the Theodor Herzl Award — he had said in his acceptance speech: “Indifference is silence, and silence is consent.”

Said Lauder: “I know that he will continue to stand by those words as he takes the helm of this country and steers us toward a future of equality, standing up and speaking out for what is fair and what is right.”

As Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and the first person of color to hold the vice-president’s office, Hadassah — the Women’s Zionist Organization of America — hailed the new administration as it took office.

“It is with great pride and full hearts that today America has a woman in the White House, serving the American people in the second highest office in the land,” Hadassah declared in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the Biden Administration on a wide range of issues of importance to Hadassah’s nearly 300,000 members, including enhancing the US-Israel relationship, combating antisemitism at home and abroad, and strengthening women’s rights and women’s health,” the group said.

The Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) noted that Biden had taken office at a time of “grave circumstances now confronting the United States, the world’s greatest bastion of freedom.”

The SWC’s dean, Rabbi Marvin Hier, cited the Biblical prophet Isaiah in a prayer for the new administration.

“May the day come soon when… justice will dwell in the wilderness and righteousness return to the fertile fields. And may the work of righteousness bring… peace… quietness, and confidence forever,” Hier quoted. “May G-d bless our President-Elect, Joseph Biden, and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and may G-d bless all the members of the United States Senate and Congress. ”

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) founder Pastor John Hagee separately offered his prayers for the new president and his deputy.

“After a difficult and challenging year, I pray the Lord blesses President Biden, Vice President Harris and their administration with the wisdom of Solomon as they lead our nation and the world,” said Hagee in a statement, invoking the Biblical king of Israel who built the original Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.

“Christians United for Israel looks forward to working with the new administration, as we continue to strengthen the US-Israel relationship and keep these two nations safe and secure,” Hagee said.

Other US Jewish groups took to social media to congratulate President Biden and his incoming team.

We congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on becoming President and Vice President of the United States. We wish them well as they lead our country through unprecedented challenges, and we look forward to working with them and their administration in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/9ICZXkDUqt — Conf Of Presidents (@Conf_of_Pres) January 20, 2021

Today is a historic day, @KamalaHarris becomes the first Black and Indian American woman to serve as @VP. As she is sworn in and @JoeBiden is sworn in as @POTUS, we will engage with the new administration on our work to secure justice & fair treatment to all. #Inauguration2021 — ADL (@ADL) January 20, 2021

🇺🇸

We congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and look forward to working together with the new administration to strengthen and expand the U.S.-Israel relationship. — AIPAC (@AIPAC) January 20, 2021