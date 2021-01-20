Wednesday, January 20th | 7 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Tanks Strike Hamas Positions in Response to Continued Rocket Fire

Israel Extends Lockdown Until Jan. 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Infection

Florida State University Student Senate to Vote on BDS Resolution

Egypt and Qatar Agree on Resuming Diplomatic Relations: Cairo

Iran’s Rouhani Says ‘Ball in US Court’ Over Nuclear Dispute

30-Day Mourning Period for Israeli Esther Horgen to Be Observed Online

Tunisian Protesters Revive ‘Arab Spring’ Chant, Riots Continue

Trump Pardons Ex-Aide Bannon But Not Himself or Family

US Charges Political Scientist for Acting as Unregistered Agent of Iranian Government

Greece Optimistic Over Talks With Turkey But Won’t Discuss Sovereignty

January 20, 2021 10:46 am
0

Israel Extends Lockdown Until Jan. 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Infection

avatar by JNS.org

Police officers wearing face masks stand at a police checkpoint, as Israel tightens a national lockdown in a bid to curb a sharp rise in new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Jerusalem January 8, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – The Israeli Cabinet voted on Tuesday to extend the country’s current coronavirus lockdown for an additional 10 days, until Jan. 31, and impose tighter restrictions on travelers entering the country, the Prime Minister’s Office and Health Ministry announced in a joint statement.

The extension is scheduled to begin Thursday night, when the current lockdown was slated to end. Israel’s current and third national COVID-19 lockdown began on Dec. 27, but restrictions were tightened on Jan. 8 as morbidity continued to rise, with the Health Ministry confirming the presence in the country of both the UK and South African variants of the virus.

According to the new travel restrictions, which are scheduled to begin on Jan. 23, anyone entering Israel will have had to present airline personnel in the country of origin with confirmation of a negative coronavirus PCR test taken within 72 hours ahead of take-off—or Health Ministry documentation of the traveler’s having recovered from COVID-19 or having been vaccinated.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,142 new coronavirus cases had been identified in the country, according to the Health Ministry, and a total of 2,261,843 Israelis had received the first dose rose of the vaccine, representing 25.45 percent of the population. A total of 540, 406 had received the second dose, or 6.08 percent of the population, according to the Health Ministry.

Related coverage

January 20, 2021 10:49 am
0

IDF Tanks Strike Hamas Positions in Response to Continued Rocket Fire

JNS.org - Israeli tanks struck Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to the firing of...

According to the results of a serological study conducted by Tel Aviv’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer published on Monday, more than 98 percent of the people who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed antibodies that neutralize the virus.

The study tested subjects for antibodies a week after they received their second dose. Out of the 102 tests analyzed, researchers saw the level of antibodies jump by factors ranging from six to 20—even higher than the level of antibodies measured in recovered COVID-19 patients who had been seriously ill.

Israel kicked off its vaccination campaign last month with members of the over-60 population receiving the first dose. The age group was lowered to those above the age of 55 and then 50 in the weeks that followed. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry lowered the age to 40.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.