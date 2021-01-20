‘May G-d Bless Your Efforts:’ Israeli Leaders Congratulate Biden on Presidential Inauguration

Israeli leaders on Wednesday offered congratulations and good wishes to newly-inaugurated US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a letter addressed to “Dear Mr. President, Dear Joe,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote: “Today, you begin your term of office as leaders of the free world, elected by the world’s greatest democracy. May G-d bless your efforts and crown them with success.”

Rivlin observed that “sometimes even the obvious has to be said. The United States of America has no greater friend than the State of Israel and the American people have no greater friend than the Israeli people.”

He continued: “Our relationship crosses partisan politics, is rooted in shared values of democracy and freedom, and has the overwhelming support of both our peoples. We have no doubt that under your presidency the United States remains committed to the security and prosperity of Israel.”

Rivlin emphasized that the Middle East was undergoing rapid changes.

“The recent peace agreements between Israel and our neighbors bring new hope, and I look forward to working with you to help build further bridges across our region, including with our Palestinian neighbors,” he wrote. “I truly believe that we were not doomed to live together, but destined to do so.”

Rivlin then invited Biden to visit Israel.

“Mr. President, I was pleased to welcome you to Jerusalem as Vice President, and it is my great honor to invite you to visit us here again as soon as possible as the 46th President of the United States of America,” he wrote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who has similarly known Biden for decades — expressed his good wishes to Biden and Harris on Twitter.

“I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran,” Netanyahu wrote.

President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 20, 2021

Netanyahu also extended words to Biden’s predecessor, tweeting separately, “President Trump, thank you for all the great things you have done for Israel, especially your historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and bringing four peace agreements between Israel and the Arab world.”