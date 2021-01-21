Israel’s UN Envoy Steps Into Role of US Ambassador

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Thursday assumed the role of ambassador to the United States, taking over from Ron Dermer, who held the position for the past seven years.

This is the first time in 50 years that an Israeli diplomat has held both positions.

Erdan takes office at a particularly sensitive time, as Joe Biden takes over from Donald Trump as US president. Jerusalem fears that his policies may be much less favorable to Israel than Trump’s.

By way of preparation, Erdan is said to have been holding meetings with senior Democratic Party officials.

