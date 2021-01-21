Suspect Flees Scene After Attempted Car-Ramming Attack in East Jerusalem

i24 News – The Israel Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle after a suspected ramming attack in an East Jerusalem neighborhood, the police said Thursday.

According to the police statement, the suspect drove towards a security checkpoint and ignored the orders to halt from police officers, prompting them to open fire.

After the apparent ramming attack failed, the suspect fled the scene, setting off a manhunt in the area.

The incident took place in the a-Tur neighborhood on the Mount of Olives, which is located close to the Old City.

The initial reports did not include references to any casualties.