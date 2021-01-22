Friday, January 22nd | 9 Shevat 5781

January 22, 2021 10:27 am
Biden Picks Dana Stroul to Lead Pentagon’s Mideast Desk

avatar by JNS.org

Dana Stroul. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – US President Joe Biden has picked Dana Stroul to lead the Pentagon’s Middle East desk, reported Al-Monitor.

Stroul, currently a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, was a senior official on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where she focused the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

Before that, she worked on Mideast policy at the Pentagon during the Obama administration.

In her latest role, Stroul will be tasked with handling the US Department of Defense’s Middle East policy from Syria to Iran and other issues.

