Friday, January 22nd | 9 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Treasured Hebrew Texts at Oxford University Library Secured With New Grant

Far-Right Polish Politician Who Denounced ‘Powerful US Jewish Lobby’ Appointed Deputy Minister of Education

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Cast Performs ‘God Bless America’ in Yiddish on Eve of Inauguration Day

‘Jews Don’t Count:’ Former New York Times Editor Bari Weiss Breaks Down Antisemitism on Left and Right in Megyn Kelly Interview

Israeli Army Says It Downed Drone That Came From Lebanon

Being a Righteous Jew Requires Showing Kindness to Others

Expose Yourself to Different Viewpoints

Syria Says Four Dead in First Israeli Strike Since Biden Took Office

Navalny, Anticipating Arrest, Planned Protests to Force Kremlin to Release Him, Ally Says

Biden Seeks Five-Year Extension of New START Arms Treaty With Russia

January 22, 2021 3:03 pm
0

Treasured Hebrew Texts at Oxford University Library Secured With New Grant

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The interior of Duke Humphrey’s Library, the oldest reading room of the Bodleian Library in the University of Oxford. Photo: DAVID ILIFF. License: CC BY-SA 3.0.

A donation from one of the UK’s leading Jewish businessman and a grant from a Jewish foundation have secured a much-treasured collection of Hebrew texts at the University of Oxford’s prestigious Bodleian Library.

A statement from the university on Friday said that the curatorship of the texts had been “safeguarded by a joint endowment from Sir Victor Blank the former chairman of Lloyds bank, and the educational and academic charity, the Rothschild Foundation Hanadiv Europe.”

Hebrew books were among the original endowment of the Bodleian Library, and among the first to be listed in the library’s earliest catalogue in 1605.

Highlights include a fragment of Maimonides’ autograph draft of the Mishneh Torah from the Cairo Genizah; illuminated manuscripts of the Hebrew Bible, such as the 15th century Kennicott Bible, still with its original goatskin box-binding; and festival prayer books, such as the richly illuminated 14th century Tripartite Maḥzor from the Michael collection.

Related coverage

January 22, 2021 2:44 pm
0

Far-Right Polish Politician Who Denounced ‘Powerful US Jewish Lobby’ Appointed Deputy Minister of Education

A far-right Polish politician who accused "the powerful Jewish lobby in the USA" of attempting to swindle money "that is...

“My love and fascination with the Bodleian Library goes back to my undergraduate days,” Sir Victor said of his donation. “As an historian, I came to appreciate the uniqueness of the Bodleian, housing and preserving swathes of our written history in this country and across the world. The pre-eminent collection of Hebrew and Yiddish books (a collection as good as almost any in the world) requires love and care from a dedicated curator. I am delighted to be able, with the Rothschild Foundation Hanadiv Europe, to secure that post for the future.”

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.