Sunday, January 24th | 11 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

American Airlines to Launch New Direct Flights Between New York and Israel

US-Morocco MOU Exempts Jewish Ceremonial Objects

Saudi Arabia Is Sending Joe Biden Mixed Messages

The Hellenic Countries Are Integrating Into the Middle East

Ultimate Fighting Championship Signs Its Third-Ever Israeli Fighter

A Peaceful Middle East Is Good for the United States

The Common Israeli Destiny

Will America Stay the Strong Horse When It Comes to Iran?

What Would Hiring Robert Malley Say About Biden’s Plans on Iran?

US Health Officials: More Data Needed on UK COVID-19 Variant Warning

January 24, 2021 10:44 am
0

US-Morocco MOU Exempts Jewish Ceremonial Objects

avatar by JNS.org

People walk on a street, in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: Nawalbennani via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed last week between the United States and Morocco intended to protect Moroccan cultural property exempts Jewish objects.

The MOU was signed on Jan. 14 by then-US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer and Moroccan Minister of Culture Othmane El Ferdaous. It took effect the following day and consists of restrictions on importing “certain archaeological and ethnological material from Morocco.”

Ethnological objects not allowed to be imported into the United States include “architectural elements, manuscripts, and ceremonial and ritual objects of the Islamic culture from the Saadian and Alaouite dynasties ranging in date from approximately AD 1549 to 1912,” according to the MOU.

As such, this “would exclude Jewish ceremonial or ritual objects.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.