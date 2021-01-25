Biden, Macron Agree to Coordinate on Middle East Peace, Iran

i24 News – US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone, the Elysee Palace said on Sunday.

During their first conversation after Biden’s inauguration, the two leaders discussed “their willingness to act together for peace in the Near and Middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue,” the French presidency said.

The statement added that the two were on the same page in regards to fighting climate change and COVID-19.

Describing France as America’s “oldest ally,” a White House statement added that Biden had pledged close coordination with Paris on climate change, coronavirus, and the global economy.

It said Biden “stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States’ partnership with the European Union.”

Former President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, arguing it did not go far enough and did not cover Iran’s missile program or support for regional terrorist groups.

With Biden signaling his intention to rejoin the deal, Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad, will reportedly travel to Washington in the coming weeks to share Israel’s views on the matter.