Monday, January 25th | 12 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dean of Southwestern Law School Condemns Alumnus Who Said ‘We Need a New Hitler’

EU States No Longer Recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s Interim President

China Says US Military in South China Sea Not Good for Peace

Turkey Hopes Mediterranean Talks Can Calm Choppy Waters With EU

North Korea’s Acting Envoy to Kuwait Has Defected to South Korea: Lawmaker

Israel Extradites Sex-Crime Suspect Leifer to Australia

Israel Bans International Flights to Curb Coronavirus Spread

Israeli Cabinet Approves Historic Peace Agreement With Morocco

Israeli Defense Ministry to Dedicate Monument in Honor of South Lebanon Army Soldiers

Israel Opens Provisional Embassy in United Arab Emirates

January 25, 2021 10:21 am
0

Israel Opens Provisional Embassy in United Arab Emirates

avatar by JNS.org

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel’s diplomatic mission to Abu Dhabi officially opened on Sunday with the arrival in the United Arab Emirates of head of mission Eitan Na’eh, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Na’eh, formerly Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, will head the temporary mission until an ambassador is appointed and a permanent site for an embassy can be found. In the meantime, the mission will operate out of temporary offices, to be inaugurated in the coming days, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wished Na’eh and the rest of the mission staff success, saying, “The opening of the delegation will allow for the expansion of bilateral ties between Israel and the Emirates for the maximum and rapid realization of the potential inherent in these relations.”

Ashkenazi also expressed his gratitude to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin-Zayed for extending their hospitality to Israel’s representatives, and welcomed the UAE’s decision on Sunday to open an embassy in Israel.

Related coverage

January 25, 2021 11:10 am
0

Israel Extradites Sex-Crime Suspect Leifer to Australia

A former Australian school principal accused of sexually assaulting students was extradited to Australia on Monday under an order from...

“This is an important decision that will lead to the promotion of warm ties between the countries and the peoples. We expect to receive representatives of the emirates in the country soon,” he said.

The Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat and the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai are expected to open in the coming days, according to the Foreign Ministry, which noted that the Israeli embassy in Manama, Bahrain, has already been in operation for several weeks.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.