Monday, January 25th | 12 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dean of Southwestern Law School Condemns Alumnus Who Said ‘We Need a New Hitler’

EU States No Longer Recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s Interim President

China Says US Military in South China Sea Not Good for Peace

Turkey Hopes Mediterranean Talks Can Calm Choppy Waters With EU

North Korea’s Acting Envoy to Kuwait Has Defected to South Korea: Lawmaker

Israel Extradites Sex-Crime Suspect Leifer to Australia

Israel Bans International Flights to Curb Coronavirus Spread

Israeli Cabinet Approves Historic Peace Agreement With Morocco

Israeli Defense Ministry to Dedicate Monument in Honor of South Lebanon Army Soldiers

Israel Opens Provisional Embassy in United Arab Emirates

January 25, 2021 10:39 am
0

Israeli Cabinet Approves Historic Peace Agreement With Morocco

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat (C), flanked by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (L) and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (R), speaks before boarding an El Al flight to Rabat, Morocco, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO / Latin America News Agency.

JNS.org – The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved the country’s normalization agreement Morocco, the fourth US-brokered peace deal with a Muslim-Arab state in the past four months.

The deal with Morocco, which is being submitted to the Knesset for ratification, follows similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

“I would like to commend King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the cooperation between us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at start of the Cabinet meeting. “Together we are advancing direct flights between the countries, which will happen soon, as well as economic, commercial and technological cooperation and—of course—the opening of missions in the two countries.”

The deal was in the making last month, when Jared Kushner, senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump, led a delegation from Israel to Morocco aboard the first direct flight between the two countries, which—prior to the outbreak of the Second Intifada in 2000—had liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv. Leading the Israeli delegation on the same flight was Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, whose family hails from Morocco.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday announced the opening of an official diplomatic mission to Abu Dhabi, as part of the agreement with the UAE. Eitan Na’eh, formerly Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, will head the temporary mission, until an ambassador is appointed and a permanent site for an embassy can be found.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.