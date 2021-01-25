Israeli Cabinet Approves Historic Peace Agreement With Morocco

JNS.org – The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved the country’s normalization agreement Morocco, the fourth US-brokered peace deal with a Muslim-Arab state in the past four months.

The deal with Morocco, which is being submitted to the Knesset for ratification, follows similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

“I would like to commend King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the cooperation between us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at start of the Cabinet meeting. “Together we are advancing direct flights between the countries, which will happen soon, as well as economic, commercial and technological cooperation and—of course—the opening of missions in the two countries.”

The deal was in the making last month, when Jared Kushner, senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump, led a delegation from Israel to Morocco aboard the first direct flight between the two countries, which—prior to the outbreak of the Second Intifada in 2000—had liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv. Leading the Israeli delegation on the same flight was Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, whose family hails from Morocco.