Arab Monetary Support for Palestinians Plummeted 81% in Most of 2020

Al Resalah has an article stating that the Palestinian Authority (PA) has been without a published budget for three years now, a situation that allows a great deal of corruption.

The PA has instead been creating “emergency budgets,” which lack transparency and accountability. In previous years, the budget was about $4.5 billion a year.

But here’s a stunning statistic from this article:

Grants and financial aid from Arab countries to the Palestinian budget declined by 81.5% on an annual basis during the first eight months of last year. Reports issued by the Ministry of Finance indicate that the total Arab support for the budget from the beginning of 2020 until last August reached $38.93 million.

That’s less than 1% of the total budget.

A few years ago, Arab nations would routinely pledge hundreds of millions of dollars to the PA every year. As recently as April 2019, the Arab League pledged $100 million a month — $1.2 billion a year — to bolster the Palestinian budget.

At least for the first eight months of 2020 (two of those before COVID became a true pandemic), they never paid even a single installment.

Perhaps the Arab world has completely given up on the Palestinian Authority — something that bodes very ill for its future.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.