Music Producer Floods Twitter With Comments Vilifying ‘Terrorist Gestapo State’ of Israel, While Inciting Violence

A Palestinian-American music producer and artist is facing criticism for repeatedly demonizing Israel and Zionism on social media, and calling for violence against the Jewish state.

Farid Karam Nassar — known professionally as FredWreck — has worked closely with music mogul Dr. Dre and produced records for artists such as Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and others. Born in Michigan and now based in Los Angeles, the Grammy award-winning producer was the disc jockey on “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1, which is owned by ViacomCBS. The show aired for two seasons and its third season was renamed “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge.” It’s last episode aired in February 2020.

In the month of January alone, FredWreck took to Twitter and expressed support for the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement; called Israel an “apartheid” and “terrorist gestapo state”; claimed Israeli settlers are “the true definition of [a] terrorist”; and said that “The zionists [sic] don’t want peace, they want pieces. #freePalestine.”

2021 Israel is still a terrorist gestapo state. https://t.co/0GJgDGVJJe — FredWreck (@Fredwreck) January 2, 2021

He previously called Israel “a nation of terror” and also slammed countries for normalizing relations with Israel, including the United Arab Emirates. After it was announced that Israel and Morocco would normalize ties, he said Morocco’s leader King Mohammed VI “just signed his death certificate” and called him “Another Arab Traitor.”

You speak of loyalty yet all of you Emiratis are the first to backstab Palestinians to the Zionist oppressors all for some airplanes and shekels! Shame on you! #freepalestine https://t.co/m7sUhNJcwv — FredWreck (@Fredwreck) January 11, 2021

When then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited an Israeli winery in November 2020, the music producer called him a “Treacherous Fck” in a Twitter post and accused him of “legitimizing the illegal occupying thieves that pull your puppet strings.” A day later he called Zionism “a racist dogma” and claimed that “5 million Palestinians live under apartheid occupation by zionists since 1948.”

In 2019, he promoted the slaughter of Israeli civilians by rocket attacks when he tweeted “let it rain.”

To all my brothers in Palestine defending themselves against the terrorist state of Israel. I say let it rain!!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀 — FredWreck (@Fredwreck) November 13, 2019

He was recently featured as the “Antisemite of the Week” by social media watchdog StopAntisemitism.org. According to the organization, his previous social media posts included statements in support of Hamas (“long live Hamas”), and Hezbollah (calling its leader Saeed Nasrallah the “only real Arab leader”). He also has a history of comparing Jews to Nazis, and sharing antisemitic tropes about Jewish world domination.

Brooke Goldstein, executive director of The Lawfare Project, told The Algemeiner, “Farid Nassar is an unabashed Jew hater who compares the Jewish people to vermin and shamelessly incites his social media followers to violence against us. ViacomCBS cannot continue to provide a platform for this hateful bigot.”

A VH1 spokesperson told The Algemeiner that production wrapped on “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge” in March 2019 and “We have no new episodes scheduled to tape or air at this time.”

“We no longer have a relationship with DJ Fred Wreck and haven’t since production ended in March 2019,” the spokesperson said.

Nassar did not immediately respond to The Algemeiner‘s request for comment.