UN Secretary-General: World Alliance Needed to Combat Antisemitism

JNS.org – On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said “coordinated global action” was needed to combat the increase of neo-Nazism and white supremacy the world has seen since the coronavirus pandemic.

The international commemoration of the Holocaust takes place every year on January 27, the anniversary of the 1945 liberation of the concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Speaking at the annual Park East Synagogue and United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Service, Guterres said, “Propaganda linking Jews with the pandemic, for example, by accusing them of creating the virus as part of a bid for global domination, would be ridiculous, if it were not so dangerous,” he said, according to the AP.

“This is just the latest manifestation of an antisemitic trope that dates back to at least the 14th century, when Jews were accused of spreading the Bubonic plague,” he added.