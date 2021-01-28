Friday, January 29th | 16 Shevat 5781

January 28, 2021 10:14 am
FBI, ADL Offer Rewards for Leads to Vandalized Jewish Institutions in Alabama

Police surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection with the vandalism of two synagogues in Huntsville, Alabama. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man captured on surveillance video last year vandalizing a synagogue and Chabad House in Huntsville, Ala.

Swastikas and antisemitic graffiti were spray-painted on Etz Chayim Conservative Synagogue in the wee hours of the morning on April 9 as Jews around the world were observing the start of Passover. The next night, similar graffiti was painted on Chabad of Huntsville.

According to a joint release by the FBI and the Huntsville police, the man responsible “was seen walking on residential streets near the Chabad of Huntsville” just days before the attack.

“The individual walked with a pronounced, distinct limp and appeared to have a prosthetic left leg,” authorities said in their statement, noting that the individual may be driving an “early model Toyota Prius, light in color.”

